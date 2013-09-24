Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) , Refill Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) , Refill Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:REFG)



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) is trading with an drop of -04.17%, along with the trading price of $0.0138 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01.



NOK recently gained a volume of 18.02 million shares, while its average volume is 17.46 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.33, while today, up until 1:01PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Has CERP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN) stock hit its highest price at $0.04, after starting its trade at $0.03. Company reported a decrease of -10.00% at the price of $0.0270 recently and its current day range is from $0.02 to $0.04.



TGFN total market capitalization remained $ 629,668.00, along with the total outstanding shares of 23.32 million. TGFIN Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, develops software applications for the Apple iphone and other hand-held devices in the United States. Its applications include SportsCast Baseball, SportsCast Basketball, and SportsCast Soccer. The company sells its applications online at the Apple Store. TGFIN Holdings, Inc. is based in Smithfield, Utah.



Has TGFN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) recently plunged -0.73% after opening at $4.04. Its current trading price is $4.09. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 3.39 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 4.11 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $4.14 while its minimum price was $3.95. Sollensys Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops touch screen panels for use in consumer products.



Why Should Investors Buy SOL After theRecentFall? Ju st Go Here and Find Out



Refill Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:REFG) opened day trade at $0.47 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.400recently with the decline of -14.89%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 1.12 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 219,349.00 shares.



ALU’s overall market capitalization is $130.84 million. Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen



Will REFG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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