Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA), American Capital Agency Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).



Ciena Corporation(NASDAQ:CIEN) ended higher +2.50% and complete the day at $24.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.87 million. After opening at $23.91, the stock hit as high as $24.61. However, it traded between $11.95 and $24.61 over the last twelve months.



Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



For How Long CIEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) closed yesterday at $22.31, a +7.52% increase. Around 6.25 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.39 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.13 billion.



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



For How Long ARIA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



American Capital Agency Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC) moved +2.16 percent higher at $22.74 and traded between $22.54 and $22.89 after opening the day at $22.70. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.35%, which stands at 1.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -21.31%.



American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



For How Long AGNC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mylan Inc(NASDAQ:MYL) shares fall, losing -1.63 percent to close at $35.29. The stock is up around 28.56% this year and 49.72% for the last 12 months. Around 5.33 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.31 million shares.



Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty.



Will MYL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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