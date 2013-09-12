Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB)



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) opened at the price of $3.25, along with 52,776.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $3.38 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $3.38 by scoring +7.30% at 2:11pM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -14.12%. In the previous 3 months it scored +26.2%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 52,776.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 164,570.00 shares. CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



Will ITEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.16, starting its day trade with a price of $0.16 and reported an a decrease of -2.64%. Its most recent trading price was $0.151 at 2:13 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.29, while today, up until 2:13 PM, its minimum price was $0.15. Liquidmetal Technologies recently added a volume of 939,470.00 shares, versus its average volume of 5.58M shares. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Has LQMT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST) remained among the bear of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -3.35% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.13 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.23.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 6.87%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +7.88%. Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



For How Long WEST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB) is trading with a rise of +5.00% along with the exchange price of $1.05 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.00.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -72%. TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



For How Long TNIB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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