Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: Corrections Corp of America (NYSE:CXW), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Edison International (NYSE:EIX), H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corrections Corp of America (NYSE:CXW), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Edison International (NYSE:EIX), H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).



Corrections Corp of America (NYSE:CXW) decreased -0.15% and closed at $34.03 on a traded volume of 1.26million shares, in comparison to 1.21 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-2.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and its total outstanding shares are 115.70million.



Will CXW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Corrections Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States.



HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) plunged -1.24% and closed at $45.40 on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $45.19 and $46.21.



Will HFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer in the United States.



Edison International (NYSE:EIX) dropped -0.82% and closed at $46.10. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $42.57 and $54.19 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.68. Its introductory price for the day was $46.46, with the overall traded volume of 1.26 million shares.



Will EIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It also invests in transportation infrastructure and energy assets, including renewable energy in the Netherlands, Australia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.



H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0026, jumped up/ dropped 5.6% to close at $0.200 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.44 million shares, in comparison to 8.9 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.6.



Will HRB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and related services to the general public in the United States, Canada, and Australia.



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