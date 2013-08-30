Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Dollar Tree, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened the session at $46.90, remained amid the day range of $46.58 - $47.34, and closed the session at $46.88. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.42% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.27 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.69 million shares. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



Has CTRP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded with volume of 1.67 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.29 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.92 - $81.08. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.33% and closed its session at $74.02. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Manufacturing, Retail, and Logistics; and Other.



For How Long CTSH will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) exchanged 1.77 million shares and the average volume remained 2.48 million shares. The stock dropped -0.29% and closed the session at $44.36. The beta of the stock remained 1.25 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.55. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 695.10 million. DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television services in the United States. It provides programming, including approximately 270 basic video channels, 70 Sirius satellite radio music channels, 30 premium movie channels, 35 regional and specialty sports channels.



Why Should Investors Buy DISH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) volume of 1.08 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.32 million shares. The stock decreased -0.54% and finished the session Thursday at $53.02. The EPS of the stock remained 2.83. The one month of the stock was +0.15% and three month trend remained positive +6.53%. Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. The company’s stores provide consumable merchandise, which includes candy and food.



Will DLTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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