Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs(ETF) (NYSEARCA:TNA), iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs(ETF) (NYSEARCA:TNA), iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +3.20% and closed at $27.75 after gaining total volume of 805,668.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $26.96. So far, the company’s stock is down -9.87% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -30.97%.Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



What was the Moving Force behind TZA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TZA



Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs(ETF) (NYSEARCA:TNA) reported the decline of -3.18% and closed at $ 52.73with the total traded volume of 913,766.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 54.37. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 517.37 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $23.13- $61.12, while during last trade its minimum price was $52.70 and it gained its highest price of $54.71. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -9.6%. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index)



Has TNA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV) closed at the price of $22.34after opening at $22.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.60 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $22.17, while it touched its highest price for the day at $22.43. SLV beta value stands at 0.79 points. iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist primarily of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust



How Should Investors Trade SLV Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported the drop of -2.49%, to close at $25.81, with the overall traded volume of 9.60 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down +2.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.18 and $28.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.47. Its introductory price for the day was $26.33 Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides its products and services to a range of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals.



Will MS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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