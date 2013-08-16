Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST), the Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST), The Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -17.84% and closed at $45.95 after gaining total volume of 5.91 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $59.14. So far, the company’s stock is down -56.92% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -56.92%.



Has DUST Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL) reported the gain of 5.83% and closed at $ 36.83 with the total traded volume of 5.88 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 34.32. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 1.70 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $24.03 - $50.42, while during last trade its minimum price was $33.04 and it gained its highest price of $37.23. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -10.48%.The Ryland Group, Inc., is a homebuilders and a mortgage-finance company. In addition, Ryland Mortgage Company and its subsidiaries, and RMC Mortgage Corporation (collectively referred to as RMC) provide mortgage financing and related services. All of the Company's business is conducted and located in the United States.



For How Long RYL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.40% and closed at the price of $30.02 after opening at $29.94. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.82 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.34 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $29.79, while it touched its highest price for the day at $30.16. Zoetis Inc, is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The primary livestock species are cattle (both beef and dairy), swine, poultry, sheep and fish, and the primary companion animal species are dogs, cats and horses.



Why Should Investors Buy ZTS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported the drop of -1.37%, to close at $69.08, with the overall traded volume of 5.75 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -1.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $58.01 and $73.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $69.50. Its introductory price for the day was $69.30. Target Corporation (Target) operates in three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Credit Card and Canadian. As a component of the U.S. Retail Segment, its online presence is designed to enable guests to purchase products either online or by locating them in one of its stores with the aid of online research and location tools.



Will TGT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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