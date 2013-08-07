Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) opened the session at $19.98, remained amid the day range of $19.43 - $20.00, and closed the session at $19.60. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.85% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.37 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.87 million shares. D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 26 states and 77 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R. Horton, America?s Builder name. It builds traditional single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums.



Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) traded with volume of 4.43 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $39.62 - $55.90. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.85% and closed its session at $55.13. The market capitalization of the stock remained 55.54 billion. Medtronic, Inc. manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac and Vascular Group, and Restorative Therapies Group.



Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) exchanged 4.27 million shares and the average volume remained 2.81million shares. The stock dropped -3.74% and closed the session at $51.99. The EPS of the stock remained -0.21. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 65.22 million. Yelp, Inc. operates Yelp.com, an online urban city guide that helps people find places to eat, shop, drink, relax, and play based on the informed opinions of a community of locals in the know. It offers information relating to restaurants, shopping, food, nightlife, arts and entertainment.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) gained volume of 4.23 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.86 million shares. The stock decreased/advanced14.29% and finished the session Tuesday at $68.58. The EPS of the stock remained 5.77. The one month of the stock was +1.33% and three month trend remained positive +9.47%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V., together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and sells chemicals and polymers; refines crude oil; produces gasoline blending components; and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers.



