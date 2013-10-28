Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) , Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) , Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) shares traded up +8.18% during the current trading session, hitting $2.37 recently.



The share price of FNMA is currently trading within the range of $2.26 to $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 1.71 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS)



What was the Moving Force behind FNMA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FNMA



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) shares traded down -48.17% during the current trading session, hitting $0.850 recently. The share price of PVEN is currently trading within the range of $0.05 to $0.21. PVEN current trading volume is 41.89 million, while its average volume is 1.58 million shares.



Has PVEN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) is trading with an upsurge of 9.66%, along with the trading price of $2.27 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $2.20.



FMCC recently gained a volume of 14.40 million shares, while its average volume is 10.06 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.26 - $5.00, while today, up until 1:22PM, its minimum price was $0.26. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



For How Long FMCC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) stock hit its highest price at $6.85, after starting its trade at $6.36. Company reported an increase of 9.59% at the price of $6.59 recently and its current day range is from $6.35 to $6.85.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $2.21billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 335.60 million. AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America.



Will AAMRQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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