Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBVA), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBVA), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE)



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) decreased -0.17% and closed at $11.91 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares, in comparison to 3.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 20.18%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.87 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 240.55 million. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank), and its subsidiaries. The Company’s two brands First Tennessee and FTN Financial provide customers with a range of products and services.



Has FHN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBVA) soared +2.10% and closed at $10.23 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.15and $10.57. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) is a Spain-based international financial group with presence in 32 countries. The Company’s activities are focused in such business units as banking, pension and insurance in Spain and Portugal.



For How Long BBVA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) jumped up 2.44% and closed at $17.20. So far in three months, the stock is up 84.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.15 and $18.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.28. Its introductory price for the day was $16.71, with the overall traded volume of 1.16 million shares. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation), is a live entertainment company connecting more than 250 million fans across all of our platforms to over 180,000 events in approximately 47 countries.



For How Long LYV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE), after opening its shares at the price of $11.78, dropped -0.42% to close at $1.81for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.15 million shares, in comparison to 3.06 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.69 and $12.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.78. Its introductory price for the day was $11.97. CapitalSource Inc. (CapitalSource) is a commercial lender, which provides financial products to small and middle market businesses nationwide and provides depository products and services to consumers in southern and central California.



Will CSE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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