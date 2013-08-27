Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE:HCN), Northern Tier Energy LP (NYSE:NTI), Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA: VEU), BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE:HCN), Northern Tier Energy LP (NYSE:NTI), Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA: VEU), BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP).



Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE:HCN) decreased -0.63% and closed at $61.07 on a traded volume of 1.30 million shares, in comparison to 1.88million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.49 billion and its total outstanding shares are 286.33 million.



Will HCN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Health Care REIT, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, planning, developing, managing, repositioning and monetizing of real estate assets.



Northern Tier Energy LP (NYSE:NTI) soared 1.06% and closed at $21.07 on a traded volume of 1.30 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.71 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -15.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.66 and $21.33.



Will NTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Northern Tier Energy LP operates as an independent downstream energy company with refining, retail, and pipeline operations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Retail.



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA: VEU) dropped -0.64% and closed at $46.54. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $41.69 and $49.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.79. Its introductory price for the day was $46.73, with the overall traded volume of 227.153 shares.



Will VEU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index).



BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP) after opening its shares at the price of $64.39, dropped -0.73% to close at $64.08 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.29 million shares, in comparison to 1.94million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $55.66 and $80.54 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $64.83.



Will BHP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BHP Billiton Limited is diversified natural resources company. The Company generally operates through customer sector groups (CSGs).



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