Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING), the Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR), UBS AG (US Listing)(NYSE:UBS), Xcel Energy Inc(NYSE:XEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING), The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR), UBS AG (US listing)(NYSE:UBS), Xcel Energy Inc(NYSE:XEL)



ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) increased +0.59% and closed at $10.17 on a traded volume of 3.43 million shares, in comparison to 2.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +7.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $38.76 billion and its total outstanding shares are 3.81 billion. ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services.



For How Long ING will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR) soared +0.39% and closed at $26.01 on a traded volume of 3.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +2.85%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.96 and $26.16. The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States.



Will PGR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UBS AG (US listing)(NYSE:UBS) jumped up +0.61% and closed at $19.67. So far in three months, the stock is up +10.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.14 and $19.84 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.84. Its introductory price for the day was $19.63, with the overall traded volume of 3.32 million shares. UBS AG, a financial services firm, provides wealth management, asset management, and investment banking products and services worldwide. Its Wealth Management division provides financial services to high net worth individuals worldwide. This division offers investment management, estate planning, and corporate finance advice, as well as specific wealth management products and services.



Why Should Investors Buy UBS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Xcel Energy Inc(NYSE:XEL), after opening its shares at the price of $29.95, dropped -0.76% to close at $29.95 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.71 million shares, in comparison to 3.11 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.84 and $31.79 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.15. Its introductory price for the day was $30.15. Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar, biomass, oil, and wind energy sources.



Has XEL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/