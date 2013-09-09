Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - KILEY GROUP, INC.(OTCMKTS:KGRI), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), International Consolidated Airlines ADR(OTCMKTS:ICAGY), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KILEY GROUP, INC.(OTCMKTS:KGRI), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), International Consolidated Airlines ADR(OTCMKTS:ICAGY), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC).



KILEY GROUP, INC.(OTCMKTS:KGRI) ended higher +200.00% and complete the day at $0.0003. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 361.11 million. After opening at $0.0001, the stock hit as high as $0.0004. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0004 over the last twelve months.



For How Long KGRI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) closed yesterday at $50.10, a -0.10% decrease. Around 69,238 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 85,880 shares. The company is now valued at around $93.20 billion.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Has TCEHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



International Consolidated Airlines ADR(OTCMKTS:ICAGY) moved +0.08 percent higher at $23.59 and traded between $23.29 and $23.89 after opening the day at $23.89.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. operates as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia. The company provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It operates a fleet of 377 aircrafts flying to 200 destinations worldwide and carrying approximately 54 million passengers every year



For How Long ICAGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC) shares fall, losing -71.76 percent to close at $0.0048. The stock is down around -94% this year and -95.2% for the last 12 months. Around 7.42 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 218,654 shares.



Metrospaces, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, designs, builds, develops, and sells condominiums primarily in urban areas in Latin America. Its projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Caracas, Venezuela. The company also acquires condominiums that are under construction for resale. In addition, it manages condominiums.



Will MSPC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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