Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH),



KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF) increased +1.78% at the price of $4.29 recently on a traded volume of 16,588.000 shares, in comparison to 13,932.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -27.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $295.69 million and its total outstanding shares are 70,150,912. Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of gold properties in Canada. It owns the Macassa Mine and Mill, as well as four contiguous formerly producing gold mining properties comprising the LakeShore, Teck-Hughes, Wright-Hargreaves, and Kirkland Minerals properties located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Foxpoint Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in October 2002. Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kirkland Lake, Canada.



For How Long KGILF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) plunged -0.24% at the trading price of $16.43 on a traded volume of 58,362.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 63,584.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +2.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.40and $16.49. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points, and gasoline stations, as well as specialty stores, which provide health and beauty care products, and wine and liquor. The company operates its stores under various brand names, such as Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, albert.nl, bol.com, Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle, Martin?s, Peapod, Albert, and Hypernova. Koninklijke Ahold N.V. also offers its products through the Internet. As of December 31, 2012, the company operated approximately 3,074 stores. Koninklijke Ahold N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE) dropped down -24.56% at the $0.430 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -38.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.38 and $1.42. Its introductory price for the day was $0.55, with the overall traded volume of 518,212.00 shares. TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc., and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components Co., Ltd., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. It serves customers in the cleantech, medical, nuclear, defense, aerospace, and other commercial industries worldwide. The company also focuses on providing end-to-end services by furnishing customized and integrated turn-key solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection, and testing. Techprecision Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.



Why Should Investors Buy TPCSE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), after opening its shares at the price of $0.0009, jumped up +44.44% , its recent trading price was $0.0013for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 90.06 million shares, in comparison to 42.85 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.00 and $0.02. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0009. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Will PTAH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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