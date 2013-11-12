Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA)



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) shares traded down -5.75% during the current trading session, hitting $5.74 recently. The share price of LSTMF is currently trading within the range of $5.75 to $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares traded down -1.57% during the current trading session, hitting $29.75 recently. The share price of ANZBY is currently trading within the range of $29.70to $30.29. Company’s beta value stands at 1.58 points.



ANZBY current trading volume is 35,439.00 million, while its average volume is 48,436.00 million shares. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



Has ANZBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) is trading with an drop of -12.22%, along with the trading price of $0.395 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.45.



WTER recently gained a volume of 2.24 million shares, while its average volume is 1.90 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $1.30, while today, up until 12:44PM, its minimum price was $0.37. The Alkaline Water Company Inc., formerly Global Lines Inc, is a developer of electrolysis beverage process, packaged and branded as Alkaline84. Alkaline84 is the Company's flagship product designed to encourage daily consumption of Alkaline Water through a consumer oriented bulk delivery system. The Company is engaged in the development of a national retail bulk distribution network delivering Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) to consumers everywhere.



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA) stock hit its highest price at $12.87after starting its trade at $12.17. Company reported an increase of +86.80% at the price of $12.68 recently and its current day range is from $11.07 to $12.87.



VNDA total market capitalization remained $361.17 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 28.48 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The Company’s product portfolio includes tasimelteon.



Will VNDA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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