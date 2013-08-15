Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK), BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK), BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)



LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI) gained volume of 4.47 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.99 - $8.10 and the day range was $7.63- $7.80.The stock opened the session at $7.78, remained amid the day range of $7.63 - $7.80, and closed the session at $7.69. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.41% in previous trading session. LSI Corporation designs, develops, and markets storage and networking semiconductors worldwide. Its storage product portfolio includes hard disk, solid state, and tape drive solutions, which enable the reading and writing of digital data to and from the storage media, such as the hard disk drive platter or the flash memory cell.



Has LSI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) traded 4.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 422,643 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.16 - $6.02. The stock was a bear and dropped -33.70%, while its closing price stayed at $1.20. The market capitalization of the stock remained 40.75 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -64.81%. BIOLASE, Inc., a biomedical company, develops, manufactures, and markets lasers in dentistry and medicine in the Unites States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used in soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, such as teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications.



Has BIOL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) volume of the stock was 4.25 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 231,434 shares. The stock boosted +3.74% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $10.26. The stock traded 4.25 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 231,434 shares. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and support of instruments and molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor detection technology in the United States. The company?s products include XT-8 system, an automated molecular diagnostic system that enables reference laboratories and hospitals to perform molecular diagnostic tests.



Will GNMK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) traded with volume of 4.16 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 732,537 shares. The stock decreased -3.81% and finished the trading at $13.63. The market capitalization of the stock remained 923.83 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.58. BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion and other home care services, and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Infusion Services, Home Health Services, and PBM Services.



Will BIOS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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