Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)



McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened its shares at the price of $95.36 for the day. Its closing price was $95.31 after gaining +0.91% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.14 million shares. The beta of MCD stands at0.35.



McDonald’s Corporation franchises and operates McDonald’s restaurants in the global restaurant industry. These restaurants serve menu at various price points providing value in 119 countries globally.



Why Should Investors Buy MCD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW) percentage change plunged -2.38% to close at $63.62 with the total traded volume of 3.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $57.69 - $76.80, while its day lowest price was $63.32 and it hit its day highest price at $65.32.



iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Will EWW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) started its trading session with the price of $114.34 and closed at $113.85 by scoring -0.37%. BRK-B’s stocks traded average trading volume remained 2.99 million shares. The beta of BRK-B stands at 0.53. Day range of the stock was $113.84 -$114.95.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities.



Why Should Investors Buy BRK.B After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) ended its day with the loss of -0.81% and closed at the price of $30.63 after opening at $30.92. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.94 million shares.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is an energy and utility holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Kentucky Regulated, U.K. Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated and Supply.



Will PPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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