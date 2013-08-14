Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -5.80% at the price of $0.650 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 220,329 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.67. So far, the company’s stock is down -5.80% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -13.63%. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name.



Has TQLA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) reported the gain of +0.31% and at the price of $48.15 with the recent traded volume of 43,708 shares. The stock's opening price was $47.85. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 112.01 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $030.90 - $48.15. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +3.84%. Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



For How Long VLKAY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) rose +10.53% at the price of $0.420 after opening at $0.38. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 304,000 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.14 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.35, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.42. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Will ARTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) reported the jumped of +0.07%, at $0.138, with the overall traded volume of 0.14 million shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -41.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.14. Its introductory price for the day was $0.14. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies, ATMs, and the protection of valuables.



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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