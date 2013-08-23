Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRXI), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRXI), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA)



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) declined -24.14% recently, while trading on 27.35M shares, at the price of $0.0044. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0042 to $0.006 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $ 10,433.00. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0001 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.10. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Has MYEC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRXI) loss of -1.16% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.70 with a total volume of 82,236.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 90,261.00 shares. It floated in a range of $1.68 to $1.71 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.19. Its market capitalization now moved to about $83.88M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $1.51 or above $2.99. Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. The Company develops, deploys, and operates exhibition products that are presented to the public in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.



Has PRXI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) recently recorded a fall of -2.29% and was moving within a range of $1.16 -$1.32, its current trading price is $1.28. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 255,626.00 shares, versus an average volume of 274,465.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.60 on Apr 11, 2013 and $1.67 was the best price in the same period. North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani. The Company is focused on its oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation and development operations on projects located in the San Joaquin Basin, California; its Tejon Main prospect, Tejon Extension prospect.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) added 0.08% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $3.41B. The share price, after opening at $60.00, hit a high of $60.41 and hovered above $60.00, while its recent trading price was $60.40. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 277,148.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 488,704.00 shares. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment.



Why Should Investors Buy TRBAA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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