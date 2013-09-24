Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Cal Bay International Inc (NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Cal Bay International Inc (NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares traded down -3.85% during the current trading session, hitting $0.100 recently.



The share price of NTEK is currently trading within the range of $0.10 to $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 545.04 million. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc (NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI) shares traded down -6.67% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0014 recently. The share price of NOK is currently trading within the range of $0.0011 to $0.0016. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses. The company was formerly known as Cal-Bay Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Cal Bay International, Inc. in March 2001. Cal Bay International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Has CBYI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) is trading with an drop of -4.75%, along with the trading price of $0.377 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.40.



NOK recently gained a volume of 254,813.00 shares, while its average volume is 292,686.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.30 - $1.21, while today, up until 2:16PM, its minimum price was $0.38. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Haile Gold Mine property located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. Romarco Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy RTRAF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY) stock hit its highest price at $52.44, after starting its trade at $52.44. Company reported an increase of 0.04% at the price of $52.10 recently and its current day range is from $51.85to $52.44.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $83.50 billion. SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices.



Will SBMRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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