Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), WESTRN SIERRA NEW (OTCMKTS:WSRA), HEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK MJNA ), Gazprom OAO

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Out Today's Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), WESTRN SIERRA NEW (OTCMKTS:WSRA), HEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) opened at the price of $68.10, along with touched its highest price of the day at $68.12 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $67.69 by scoring -0.78% at 12:19PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +0.1%. In the previous 3 months it scored -2.14%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 198,287.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 941,309.00 shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



WESTRN SIERRA NEW (OTCMKTS:WSRA) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.01 and reported an a increase of +213.04. Its most recent trading price was $0.00072 at 12:15 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.0017 - $0.0095, while today, up until 12:15PM, its minimum price was $0.01. WESTRN SIERRA recently added a volume of 7.68 million shares, versus its average volume of 18,117.00 million shares. Western Sierra Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, mining, and development of mineral properties in the western United States and central Arizona.



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up +83.33 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.0011 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained +450%, while its last one month’s performance stands at + 450%. The company’s traded volume is 240.17M shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.24M shares. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) along with the exchange price of $8.11 up till now while its introductory price for today was $8.07.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained -16.92% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of +18.08%. Today, up until 12:12PM, its minimum price was $7.90. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 3.13M shares, versus its average volume of 741,607.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



