Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI)



Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) gained volume of 3.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.59 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.02 - $42.34 and the day range was $39.50 - $40.43.The stock opened the session at $39.69, remained amid the day range of $39.50 - $40.43, and closed the session at $40.36. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.10% in previous trading session. Noble Corporation operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company offers contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its drilling fleet consists of 14 semisubmersibles, 14 drillships, 49 jackups, and 2 submersibles, including 11 units under construction that comprises 5 ultra-deepwater, harsh environment drillships and 6 heavy-duty, harsh environment jackups.



For How Long NE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) traded 3.41 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.26 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $125.81 - $179.98. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.03%, while its closing price stayed at $179.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 115.99 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive/negative -0.03%. Visa Inc., a payments technology company, engages in the operation of retail electronic payments network worldwide. It facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.



Has Visa Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) volume of the stock was 3.38 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.77 shares. The stock plunged -0.58% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $68.30. The stock traded 3.38 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.77 million shares. LyondellBasell Industries N.V., together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and sells chemicals and polymers; refines crude oil; produces gasoline blending components; and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers.



Why Should Investors Buy LYB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI) traded with volume of 3.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.26 million shares. The stock grew +0.05% and finished the trading at $41.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 28.35 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.86. Johnson Controls, Inc. engages in building efficiency, automotive experience, and power solutions businesses worldwide. Its Building Efficiency segment designs, produces, markets, and installs integrated heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, as well as building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.



Why Should Investors Buy JCI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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