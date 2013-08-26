Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)



PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened its shares at the price of $79.52 for the day. Its closing price was $79.85 after gaining +0.76% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.75 million shares. The beta of PEP stands at0.49.



PepsiCo, Inc. (PepsiCo) is a global food and beverage company. PepsiCo is organized into four business units: PepsiCo Americas Foods (PAF), which includes Frito-Lay North America (FLNA).



Why Should Investors Buy PEP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) percentage change surged +0.32% to close at $105.48 with the total traded volume of 3.02million shares, and average volume of 4.71million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $69.03 - $109.49, while its day lowest price was $104.80 and it hit its day highest price at $105.50.



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and support of commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide.



Will BA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) started its trading session with the price of $47.20 and closed at $47.51 by scoring +0.83%. BHI’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.00 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.08 million shares. The beta of BHI stands at 1.56. Day range of the stock was $46.99 -$47.69.



For How Long BHI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) ended its day with the gain of +0.58% and closed at the price of $36.28 after opening at $36.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.01 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.46 million shares.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company manufactures and sells protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other value-added food and feed ingredients.



For How Long ADM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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