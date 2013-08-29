Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM), Compania De Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR), Huntsman Corporation, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP)



ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM) volume of 428,869 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.82 - $27.24 and the day range was $19.56 - $19.72.The stock opened the session at $19.68, remained amid the day range of $19.56 - $19.72, and closed the session at $19.63. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.15% in previous trading session. ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Has RWM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN) traded 2.97 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.60 - $40.09. The stock was a bull/bear and dropped -2.58%, while its closing price stayed at $12.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.26 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -2.58%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (Buenaventura) is a Peru-based mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and commercialization of gold and silver, as well as other metals and minerals.



Has BVN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) volume of the stock was 2.97 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.33 million shares. The stock plunged -1.46% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $17.56. The stock traded 2.97 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.33 million shares. Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates its businesses through Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International).



Why Should Investors Buy HUN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) traded with volume of 2.96 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.65 million shares. The stock grew +2.97% and finished the trading at $1.04. The market capitalization of the stock remained 188.07 million. The beta of the stock remained 3.31. Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products. It offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon PV cells; PV modules ranging from 20 to 300 watts in power; silicon ingots/polysilicon wafers; and building-integrated photovoltaic products.



Why Should Investors Buy STP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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