Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE:BRFS), AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE:BRFS), AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL)



ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD) increased 0.18% and closed at $78.09 on a traded volume of 136,175.00 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $591.53 million and its total outstanding shares are 7.58 million.



What was the Moving Force behind QLD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on QLD



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) plunged -0.71% and closed at $92.67 on a traded volume of 1.03 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 860,377.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 51.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $91.33 and $94.48. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands worldwide.



Has NUS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE:BRFS) jumped up 0.24% and closed at $25.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.83 and $25.99 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.30. Its introductory price for the day was $25.19, with the overall traded volume of 1.02 million shares. Barnes Group Inc. operates as an aerospace and industrial manufacturing and service provider serving a range of end markets and customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Industrial, and Distribution.



For How Long BRFS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL) after opening its shares at the price of $34.50 dropped -1.31% to close at $33.93 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.02 million shares, in comparison to 1.28 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $29.16 and $43.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $34.70. Its introductory price for the day was $34.50. AOL Inc., a Web services brand company, offers a suite of online content, products, and services to consumers, advertisers, publishers, and subscribers worldwide.



Will AOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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