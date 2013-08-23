Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK)



SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI) volume of 1.12 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.08 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.69 - $16.06 and the day range was $15.19 - $15.40.The stock opened the session at $15.19, remained amid the day range of $10.69 - $16.06, and closed the session at $15.37. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.25% in previous trading session. SAIC, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions in the areas of defense, health, energy, infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cybersecurity to agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, the intelligence community.



For How Long SAI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN) traded 1.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.11 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.60 - $40.09. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.59%, while its closing price stayed at $13.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.47 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -47.11%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold and silver in Peru. It also explores for other metals, including zinc, lead, and copper.



For How Long BVN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH) volume of the stock was 1.24 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 379,839 shares. The stock plunged -7.80% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $16.44. The stock traded 1.24 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 379,839 shares. Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on distributing wealth management products in the People?s Republic of China.



Why Should Investors Buy NOAH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK) traded with volume of 1.21 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.78 million shares. The stock grew +2.39% and finished the trading at $5.14. The market capitalization of the stock remained 512.67 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.22. Endeavour Silver Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. It produces silver-gold from its underground mines.



Why Should Investors Buy EXK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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