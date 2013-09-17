Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Starbucks Corporation(NASDAQ:SBUX), Expedia Inc(NASDAQ:EXPE), DIRECTV(NASDAQ:DTV) , the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company(NASDAQ:GT )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Starbucks Corporation(NASDAQ:SBUX), Expedia Inc(NASDAQ:EXPE), DIRECTV(NASDAQ:DTV) , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company(NASDAQ:GT )



Starbucks Corporation(NASDAQ:SBUX) decreased -0.44% and closed at $75.24on a traded volume of 4.3 million shares, in comparison to 3.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 40.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $56.54 billion and its total outstanding shares are 751.40 million. Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores



Has SBUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Expedia Inc(NASDAQ:EXPE) soared 2.40% and closed at $52.42 on a traded volume of 4.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.82 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.77 and $52.84. Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Egencia, Expedia CruiseShipCenters.



For How Long EXPE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DIRECTV(NASDAQ:DTV) jumped up 0.24% and closed at $61.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.08%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.71 and $67.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $62.85. Its introductory price for the day was $62.55, with the overall traded volume of 4.25 million shares. DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



For How Long DTV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company(NASDAQ:GT ) after opening its shares at the price of $22.07 traded to close at $21.82 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.2 million shares, in comparison to 3.91 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.91 and $22.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.28. Its introductory price for the day was $22.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide.



What GT Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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