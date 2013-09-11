Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB)



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) opened at the price of $1.40, along with 144,756.0 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.45 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.44 by scoring +5.11% at 12:51PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 48.45%. In the previous 3 months it scored +84.57%. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States



What was the Moving Force behind SBOTF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SBOTF



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.21, starting its day trade with a price of $1.21 and reported a decrease of -4.13%. Its most recent trading price was $1.16 at 12:21 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.48 - $1.92, while today, up until 12:21 PM, its minimum price was $1.15. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies



Has ZERO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 1.96% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.63 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.10.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 18.18%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +18.18%. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



For How Long PVCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:TNIB) is trading with a rise of 20.83% along with the exchange price of $0.870 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.85.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost 76.53% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -56.86%. TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Will TNIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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