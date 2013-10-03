Stocks to Track - 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, in (OTCMKTS:TDEY) , AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) , Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) , AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) , Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC)



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) shares traded down -13.04% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0020 recently.



The share price of TDEY is currently trading within the range of $0.0016 to $0.0024. The company has a market capitalization of $599.79, whereas its total outstanding shares are 265,499.00. Company’s beta value stands at -4.98 points. Limitless Venture Group Inc, formerly EnerBrite Technologies Group Inc, provides energy consumption and control demand consulting services. The Company develops and markets a line of energy-saving products and technologies designed to manage energy consumption and control demand in multi-unit residences, institutional buildings and commercial spaces and also manufactures and distributes in-suite comfort and security control systems.



Has TDEY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP) shares traded down -20.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0016 recently. The share price of ACLP is currently trading within the range of $0.0013 to $0.0022. Company’s beta value stands at -20.15 points.



ACLP current trading volume is 13.89 million, while its average volume is 15.24 million shares. AccelPath Inc. provides 3D imaging and security solutions. The Company provides accelerated digital telpathology services.



Has ACLP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) is trading with an drop of -29.73%, along with the trading price of $0.0026 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0037.



GLBH recently gained a volume of 11.12million 0.20 - $0.25, while today, up until 12:30PM, its minimum price was $0.01.





Why Should Investors Buy GLBH After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC) stock hit its highest price at $0.0044, after starting its trade at $0.0029. Company reported an increase of 20.00% at the price of $0.003 recently and its current day range is from $0.0028 to $0.0044.



MSPC total market capitalization remained $7.01 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 8.87M. Metrospaces, Inc., formerly Strata Capital Corp, is a development-stage company. The Company is the parent of Urban Spaces, Inc. (Urban Spaces). Through Urban Spaces and its subsidiaries, the Company acquires and develops land in urban areas primarily for the construction of condominiums on such land, principally in Latin American markets, and offer them at different prices and with varying levels of options and amenities to customers who are able to make substantial payments upon signing purchase agreements and at agreed times as construction progresses.



Will MSPC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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