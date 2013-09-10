Stocks to Track - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL), iShares Silver Trust (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SLV), Altria Group Inc(NYSE:MO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL), iShares Silver Trust (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SLV), Altria Group Inc(NYSE:MO)



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) volume of 5.72 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.64 - $72.47 and the day range was $33.46 - $33.80. The stock opened the session at $33.50, and closed the session at $33.80. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.90% in previous trading session. Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, hypothyroidism, gynecological disorders.



For How Long ABT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL) traded 5.72 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.84 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.85 - $43.08. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.38%, while its closing price stayed at $32.02. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.23 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -6.89%. CenturyLink, Inc. operates as an integrated telecommunications company in the United States. The company provides local and long-distance, network access, private line, public access, broadband, data, managed hosting, colocation, wireless, and video services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers.



For How Long CTL will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



iShares Silver Trust (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SLV) volume of the stock was 5.62 million shares in the most recent session. The stock plunged -0.57% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $22.84. The stock traded 5.62 million shares in its previous trading session. iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist primarily of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.



Why Should Investors Buy SLV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded with volume of 22.73 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.53 million shares. The stock grew +0.55% and finished the trading at $34.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 69.33 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.44. Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States and internationally. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, Husky, and Marlboro Snus brand names; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and pipe tobacco.



Why Should Investors Buy MO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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