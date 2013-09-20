Stocks to Track - Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) is trading with an upsurge of 1.26%, along with the trading price of $0.481 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.49.



WTER recently gained a volume of 327,658.00 shares, while its average volume is 1.82 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $1.30, while today, up until 12:52PM, its minimum price was $0.46.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -19.83%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale.



What was the Moving Force behind WTER On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on WTER



adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY) stock hit its highest price at $54.50, after starting its trade at $54.39. Company reported a increase of 2.29% at the price of $54.16 recently and its current day range is from $53.88 to $54.50.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $22.16 billion. Its current volume is 136,593.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 53,507.00 shares. adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide.



For How Long ADDYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc (OTCMKTS:NTEK) recently soared 0.97% after opening at $0.10. Its current trading price is $0.104. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 2.44 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 4.32million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.11 while its minimum price was $0.10. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade.



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) opened day trade at $0.16 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.162 recently with the gain of +4.52%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 5.67million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 2.77 million shares. ELTP overall market capitalization is $65.63 million. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Will ELTP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/