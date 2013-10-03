Stocks to Track: Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Cirrus Logic, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).



Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), increased0.39% and closed at $20.40 on a traded volume of 2.01million shares, in comparison to 2.12 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and its total outstanding shares are159.59 million.



Will ASNA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women, and tween girls and boys. The company operates under the Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines segments. It offers apparel, accessories, footwear, intimates, and lifestyle products, such as bedroom furnishings and electronics.



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), plunged -0.30% and closed at $33.39 on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up111.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.05 and $34.00.



Has NPSP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products in the United States. Its lead product is Gattex for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support.



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), dropped down -2.08% and closed at $32.93 So far in three months, the stock is up 26.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.47 and $34.07 and during the previous trading session it marked$32.97 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $32.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.96 million shares.



Has LKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement parts, components, and systems needed to repair vehicles, primarily cars and trucks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) after opening its shares at the price of $22.68, jumped up1.61% to close the day at $23.34. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.92 million shares, in comparison to 3.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.46 and $42.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $23.35. It started the day at $22.68.



Why Should Investors Buy CRUS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets.



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