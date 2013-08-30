Stocks to Track - Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC)



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened the session at $38.40, remained amid the day range of $38.13 - $39.00, and closed the session at $38.95. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.75% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.60 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.86 million shares. Avago Technologies Limited engages in the design, development, and supply of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



For How Long AVGO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded with volume of 1.11 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.33 - $78.25. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.48% and closed its session at $74.00. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.11 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores.



Has BBBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) exchanged 2.42 million shares and the average volume remained 4.50 million shares. The stock escalated +0.56% and closed the session at $139.76. The beta of the stock remained 1.67and the EPS of the stock remained 4.90. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 349.77 million. Baidu, Inc. provides Chinese language Internet search services. It also offers a Chinese language search platform for businesses to reach their customers.



Will BIDU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) volume of 1.76 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.80 million shares. The stock advanced +0.01% and finished the session Thursday at $45.97. The EPS of the stock remained 2.17. The one month of the stock was +0.05% and three month trend remained positive +1.51%. BMC Software, Inc. develops software that provides system and service management solutions for enterprises in the United States and internationally. It operates in two business units, Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and Mainframe Service Management (MSM).



Why Should Investors Buy BMC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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