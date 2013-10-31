Stocks to Track: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Equinix Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), decreased -2.07% and closed at $44.85 on a traded volume of 2.07 million shares, in comparison to 2.79 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 41.7%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and its total outstanding shares are 247.65million.



Will AVGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Avago Technologies Limited engages in the design, development, and supply of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), plunged -0.32% and closed at $104.00 on a traded volume of 2.07 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up30.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $012.61 and $105.92.



Has TQQQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), dropped down -5.59% and closed at $22.31. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.25%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.80 and $29.73 and during the previous trading session it marked$23.88 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $23.60 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.06 million shares.



Has ACAD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) after opening its shares at the price of $167.97, dropped -3.69% to close the day at $162.18 The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.05 million shares, in comparison to 1.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $161.30 and $231.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $168.00. It started the day at $167.97.



Will EQIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Equinix, Inc. provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



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