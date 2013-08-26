Stocks to Track: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP)



BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) opened its shares at the price of $36.01 for the day. Its closing price was $35.76 after losing -0.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.51 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.98million shares. The beta of BBT stands at1.04.



BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for retail and commercial clients.



Has BBT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT) percentage change surged +8.28% to close at $94.80 with the total traded volume of 3.46 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $87.00 - $ 2,611.00, while its day lowest price was $87.00 and it hit its day highest price at $96.87.



Why Should Investors Buy NUGT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG) started its trading session with the price of $90.90 and closed at $91.30 by scoring +0.42%. HYG’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.37 million shares. The beta of HYG stands at 0.64. Day range of the stock was $90.85 -$91.35.



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Will HYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP) ended its day with the gain of +0.58% and closed at the price of $40.21 after opening at $40.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.35 million shares.



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses.



For How Long XLP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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