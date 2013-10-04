Stocks to Track: Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Saks Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS).



Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), increased-1.70% and closed at $16.75 on a traded volume of 5.09 million shares, in comparison to 2.43 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 12.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.39million and its total outstanding shares are 321.54 million.



Will CVC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings, and collectively with Cablevision) and their subsidiaries operates in the United States based on the number of video customers.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), plunged -1.10% and closed at $17.06 on a traded volume of 5.05 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up1.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.00 and $17.27.



Has ECA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). All of Encana’s reserves and production are located in North America.



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), dropped down -1.17% and closed at $5.07. So far in three months, the stock is up 129.41%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.08 and $5.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.12 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.34 million shares.



Has SOL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd (ReneSola), incorporated on March 17, 2006, is a global manufacturer of solar wafers and producer of solar power products based in the People's Republic of China.



Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS) after opening its shares at the price of $15.94, dropped -0.13% to close the day at $15.93. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.98 million shares, in comparison to 2.38 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.24 and $17.51 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.95. It started the day at $15.94.



Will SKS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings, and collectively with Cablevision) and their subsidiaries operates in the United States based on the number of video customers.



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