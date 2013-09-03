Stocks to Track CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Williams Companies, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).



CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) decreased -0.91% and closed at $51.10 on a traded volume of 3.03 million shares, in comparison to 3.66 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 38.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $30.91 billion and its total outstanding shares are 604.81 million.



Will CBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Broadcasting, and Outdoor Americas.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) showed no change, closed at $88.21 on a traded volume of 3.01 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.48 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $87.95 and $89.87.



Can Investors Bet on OXY after this News update? Find Out Here



Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) dropped-1.23% and closed at $32.02. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.05 and $36.29 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.49. Its introductory price for the day was $32.47, with the overall traded volume of 2.97 million shares.



Will STI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services in the United States.



Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) after opening its trade at the price of $36.33, jumped 0.06% to close at $36.24 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.99million shares, in comparison to 5.91 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $30.55 and $38.57 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.46.



Will WMB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company’s Williams Partners segment owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore.



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