Stocks to Track: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), CONN'S, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), CONN'S, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST).



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), increased3.29% and closed at $23.55 on a traded volume of 1.86 million shares, in comparison to 3.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -18.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.49Billion and its total outstanding shares are 63.45 million.



Will CRUS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets.



Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), soared4.26% and closed at $52.72 on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.26 and $52.87.



Will LRCX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.



CONN'S, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), jumped up8.81 % and closed at $58.40. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.81 and $69.32 and during the previous trading session it marked$58.43 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $55.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.85 million shares.



Will CONN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Conn’s, Inc. is engaged in the specialty retail of durable consumer products in the United States.



Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST) after opening its shares at the price of $65.02, jumped up2.91% to close the day at $65.50. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, in comparison to 1.47million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.53 and $68.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $66.37. It started the day at $65.02.



Why Should Investors Buy CBST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the acute care environment in the United States.



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