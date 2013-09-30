Stocks to Track: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs, The Dow Chemical Company , Accenture Plc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs(ETF) (NYSEARCA:TNA), The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), increased1.38% and closed at $22.75 on a traded volume 903,670 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over-57.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $796.22 and its total outstanding shares are 35.00 million.



Will TZA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs(ETF) (NYSEARCA:TNA), plunged -1.34% and closed at $62.58 on a traded volume of 1.38 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up32.89 %. The Intra-day range for the stock is $61.97 and $63.45.



Has TNA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), dropped down -2.43% and closed at $39.02. So far in three months, the stock is up 21.29%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.45 and $41.08 and during the previous trading session it marked$39.84 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $39.83 and the overall traded volume that day was 9.27 million shares.



Has DOW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Dow Chemical Company combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress.



Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) after opening its shares at the price of $74.50, dropped -2.35% to close the day at $74.09. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.87 million shares, in comparison to 3.20 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $64.30 and $84.22 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $74.65. It started the day at $74.50.



Will ACN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Accenture plc (Accenture) is engaged in providing management consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Company’s business is structured around five operating groups, which together consists of 19 industry groups serving clients in industries globally.



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