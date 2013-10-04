Stocks to Track - Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) , mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) , OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) , mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) , OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL)



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares traded down -5.41% during the current trading session, hitting $0.350 recently.



The share price of XIDEQ is currently trading within the range of $0.33 to $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 76.60 million. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW. I



Has XIDEQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) during the current trading session, hitting $0.500recently. The share price of MLGT is currently trading within the range of $0.04 to $0.06.



MLGT current trading volume is 805,089.00, while its average volume is 777,859.00 shares. mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of IT compliance. mLight Tech, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.



Is MLGT a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) is trading with an drop of -3.41%, along with the trading price of $0.850 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.87



VPCO recently gained a volume of 53,729.00 shares, while its average volume is 365,505.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.17 - $1.50, while today, up until 11:19AM, its minimum price was $0.83. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL) stock hit its highest price at $0.35, after starting its trade at $0.35. Company reported an decrease of -8.68% at the price of $0.321 recently and its current day range is from $0.32 to $0.35.



OOIL total market capitalization remained $13.55 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 42.21million. OriginOil, Inc. develops water cleanup technology for the oil and gas, algae, and other water-intensive industries. Its patent-pending Electro Water Separation (EWS) process removes organic material from large quantities of water without the need for chemicals.



Will OOIL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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