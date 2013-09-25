Stocks to Track: Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), Rockwell Medical Inc, Riverbed Technology, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD).



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), decreased -0.33% and closed at $9.16 on a traded volume of 2.65 million shares, in comparison to6.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 47.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and its total outstanding shares are 617.36million.



Will FLEX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), plunged -0.77% and closed at $16.86 on a traded volume of 2.60 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.67 and $17.04.



Has ARUN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Aruba Networks, Inc. provides network access solutions for the mobile enterprises worldwide. It offers ArubaOS, an operating system software for wired, wireless, and remote access products for integrating user-based security, application-aware radio-frequency services, and wireless local area network (LAN) access to deliver mobile networking solutions, as well as provides various software modules for ArubaOS.



Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI), jumped up1.21% and closed at $9.20. So far in three months, the stock is up 149.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.16 and $11.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.67 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.92 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.60 million shares.



Will RMTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease (CKD), iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis (HD).



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) after opening its shares at the price of $15.35, dropped -0.78% to close the day at $15.30. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.54 million shares, in comparison to 2.97 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.83 and $24.23 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.52. It started the day at $15.35.



Will RVBD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



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