Stocks to Track: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), the Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened its shares at the price of $59.11 for the day. Its closing price was $58.17 after losing -1.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.97 million shares. The beta of GILD stands at0.55.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines.



Has GILD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE) percentage change surged +3.38% to close at $23.68 with the total traded volume of 4.12 million shares, and average volume of 5.76 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.35 - $42.57, while its day lowest price was $22.38 and it hit its day highest price at $24.15.



Linn Energy, LLC (LINN Energy) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing and maximizing cash flow from a growing portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas assets.



Why Should Investors Buy LINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) started its trading session with the price of $30.75 and closed at $30.07 by scoring -2.18%. MDCO’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 972,540.00 shares. The beta of MDCO stands at 0.89. Day range of the stock was $29.84 -$30.93.



The Medicines Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of critical care patients through the delivery of medicines to the global hospital marketplace.



Will MDCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) ended its day with the loss of -0.89% and closed at the price of $36.82 after opening at $37.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.20 million shares.



Mylan Inc. (Mylan) is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic.



Why Should Investors Buy MYL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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