Stocks to Track - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) , Alcoa Inc(NYSE:AA), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) , Alcoa Inc(NYSE:AA), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU)



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) shares traded down -0.77% during the current trading session, hitting $1.29 recently.



The share price of GSAT is currently trading within the range of $1.20 to $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $857.62 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 664.82 million. Company’s beta value stands at 3.46 points. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc(NYSE:AA) shares traded up +4.41% during the current trading session, hitting $8.29 recently. The share price of AA is currently trading within the range of $8.14 to $8.30. Company’s beta value stands at 2.07 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 39.65 million, while its average volume is 24.92 million shares. Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina.



For How Long AA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) is trading with an drop of -14.83%, along with the trading price of $0.919 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.02.



TTNP recently gained a volume of 2.32 million shares, while its average volume is 768,515.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.32 - $2.53, while today, up until 1:45PM, its minimum price was $0.80.



Why Should Investors Buy TTNP After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stock hit its highest price at $18.45, after starting its trade at $18.03. Company reported an increase of 0.95% at the price of $18.10 recently and its current day range is from $17.15 to $18.45.



MU total market capitalization remained $18.77 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 1.03 billion. Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and marketing semiconductor devices worldwide. Its products for data storage and retrieval comprise dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products, including DDR2 and DDR3 for use as main system memory in computers and servers



Will MU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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