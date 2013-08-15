Stocks to Track - Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gained volume of 9.60 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16.91 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.60 - $11.22 and the day range was $10.19 - $10.55.The stock opened the session at $10.33, and closed the session at $10.21. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.35% in previous trading session. Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Has GRPN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) traded 9.00 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.59 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02- $0.09. The stock was a bull and advanced +4.86%, while its closing price stayed at $0.0388. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.44 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +2.11%. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



For How Long GNBT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) volume of the stock was 8.75 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 10.44 million shares. The stock plunged -0.63% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $4.71. The stock traded 8.75 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 10.44 million shares. Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to business, residential, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy FTR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded with volume of 8.63 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.92 million shares. The stock decreased -0.11% and finished the trading at $17.44. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.52 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and Distribution.



Will ATVI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/