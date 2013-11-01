Stocks to Track: Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), Discovery Laboratories, Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), the Wendy's Co

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN).



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), decreased -4.77% and closed at $9.68 on a traded volume of 6.85 million shares, in comparison to 9.85 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 303.13%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and its total outstanding shares are 169.57 million.



Will HIMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products.



Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO), plunged -8.85% and closed at $2.06 on a traded volume of 6.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.06 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up25.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.00 and $2.09.



Has DSCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Discovery Laboratories, Inc., a specialty biotechnology company, focuses on developing products for critical care patients with respiratory disease and care in pulmonary medicine.



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), jumped up0.32 % and closed at $7.89. So far in three months, the stock is down -11.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.47 and $9.70 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.94 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.68 million shares.



Will FLEX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) after opening its shares at the price of $871, dropped -0.34% to close the day at $8.69. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.44 million shares, in comparison to 5.72 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.16 and $8.88 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.76. It started the day at $8.71.



Will WEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Wendy’s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy’s restaurant system in North America and internationally. It engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants.



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