Stocks to Track: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Lululemon Athletica Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), increased0.15% and closed at $20.16 on a traded volume of 6.40 million shares, in comparison to3.36million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over0.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and its total outstanding shares are 270.44 million.



Will HOLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products to serving the healthcare needs of women.



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), soared0.90% and closed at $149.86 on a traded volume of 6.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.37 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 31.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $148.11 and $151.95.



Will CELG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), jumped up 0.12% and closed at $73.59. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $59.60 and $82.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$74.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $73.42 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.74 million shares.



Will LULU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



lululemon athletica inc. is a designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel operating primarily in North America and Australia.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) after opening its shares at the price of $29.87, dropped-0.07% to close the day at $29.68. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.94million shares, in comparison to 2.31 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.54 and $33.67 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.92. It started the day at $29.87.



Will MXIM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim), designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for a large number of customers in diverse geographical locations.



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