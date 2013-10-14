Stocks to Track - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) , Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ) , Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) , Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ) , Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) shares traded down -4.49% during the current trading session, hitting $1.49 recently.



The share price of NVIV is currently trading within the range of $1.47 to $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 78.58 million. Company’s beta value stands at 10.04 points. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) shares traded up +5.94% during the current trading session, hitting $0.152 recently. The share price of PCXCQ is currently trading within the range of $0.12 to $0.16. Company’s beta value stands at 3.11 points.



PCXCQ current trading volume is 1.19 million, while its average volume is 1.55 million shares. Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ) is trading with an drop of -2.54%, along with the trading price of $0.0613 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.06.



NOK recently gained a volume of 4.66 million shares, while its average volume is 10.76 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $0.12, while today, up until 1:27PM, its minimum price was $0.06. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) stock hit its highest price at $0.14, after starting its trade at $0.14. Company reported an decrease of -2.88% at the price of $0.135 recently and its current day range is from $0.13 to $0.14. PVEN total market capitalization remained $43.78 million.



Will PVEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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