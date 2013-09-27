Stocks to Track: iShares Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST).



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), decreased -0.85% and closed at $12.84 on a volume of 393,022 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -21.13%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.57 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 589.65 million.



Will IAU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), plunged -0.40% and closed at $2.46 on a traded volume of 2.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up47.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.44 and $2.53.



Has MUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States, Mexico and Argentina.



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), dropped down -0.07% and closed at $14.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 24.34%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.83 and $17.99 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.22 million shares.



Has MT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) after opening its shares at the price of $6.30, jumped up0.96% to close the day at $6.30. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.21 million shares, in comparison to 3.76 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.77 and $9.12 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.34. It started the day at $6.30.



Why Should Investors Buy FST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/