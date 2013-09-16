Stocks to Track - Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI)



Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) opened the session at $53.68, remained amid the day range of $53.27 - $53.92, and closed the session at $53.80. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.58% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.04 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.02 million shares. Joy Global Inc. engages in the manufacture and servicing of mining equipment for the extraction of coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, and other minerals. It operates in two segments, Underground Mining Machinery and Surface Mining Equipment.



For How Long JOY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) traded with volume of 4.01 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.27 - $5.41. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.56% and closed its session at $5.34. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.50 billion. RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless and wired communications applications in the United States and internationally.



Has RFMD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) exchanged 1.04 million shares and the average volume remained 1.71 million shares. The stock dropped -0.07% and closed the session at $57.46. The beta of the stock remained 1.34 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.51. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 265.85 million. Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communication infrastructure, devices, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Government and Enterprise.



Why Should Investors Buy MSI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI) volume of 1.03 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.20 million shares. The stock advanced +1.19% and finished the session Friday at $83.65. The EPS of the stock remained 4.97. The one month of the stock was +9.05% and three month trend remained positive +22.73%. Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Commercial segment offers insured and self-insured medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans.



Why Should Investors Buy CI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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