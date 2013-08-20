Stocks to Track - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)



JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) decreased -2.74% and closed at $51.83 on a traded volume of 22.79 million shares, in comparison to 17.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -17.88%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $195.15 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 3.77 Billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan Chase) is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm and a banking institution in the United States, with global operations.



Has JPM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) plunged -1.14% and closed at $33.79 on a traded volume of 21.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 18.57 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $33.63 and $34.18. AT&T Inc. (AT&T) is a holding company. AT&T is a provider of telecommunications services in the United States and worldwide. Services offered include wireless communications, local exchange services and long-distance services.



Has T Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) dropped down -1.94% and closed at $38.51. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.52%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.01and $45.54 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.96. Its introductory price for the day was $38.92, with the overall traded volume of 3.23M million shares. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Emerging Markets Fund, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund.



Why Should Investors Buy VWO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) after opening its shares at the price of $42.96, dropped -0.61% to close at $42.49 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 15.88 million shares, in comparison to 9.47 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $31.25 and $44.78 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $42.98. Its introductory price for the day was $42.96. Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking and Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement.



Will WFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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